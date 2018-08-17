Pulse.com.gh logo
Two years down the road; we are grateful! - SKY Girls


Movement Two years down the road; we are grateful! - SKY Girls

SKY is a movement of teen girls from across Ghana.

play Photo section with management team of the SKY Girls Project.

SKY Girls across Accra on Sunday the 12th of August filled the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministries (CEM) in North Legon along with congregants of the church to thank God for the success of the movement.

SKY Girls is a movement for teenage girls that seek to help them make positive choices while following their passions and staying true to themselves.

After successfully running for close to two years with a radio show, monthly magazines, social media engagement, in-school activations, a movie and vacation hangouts, SKY Girls felt the need to thank God for his mercies and how far he has brought the movement, which is co-ordinated by communications agency, Now Available Africa (NAA).

Police arrests man who forced 12-year-old daughter into marriage

The thanksgiving was graced by stakeholders from the Ghana Education Service (GES), media personality Kokui Selormey, SKY ambassadors, SKY Girls and the NAA team. The General Manager of NAA in his speech was pleased at the reception the movement received since its launch in Accra.

He also mentioned that SKY Girls would continue to encourage girls to make positive choices and resist peer group pressures.

The General Overseer of the church, Rev. Steve Mensah, during a prayer for the team made a passionate plea unto God to keep blessing the team behind the movement and give them the strength to continue with such a great initiative.

play Photo section with management team of the SKY Girls Project.

SKY Girls also made a cash donation of GHC 5000 in support of the Day of Help event organized by the church.

The congregation seemed highly pleased and receptive of the movement and the team behind it as they filled the auditorium with thunderous applause.

