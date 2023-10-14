Soldier allegedly under fraud investigation commits suicide

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed this tragic incident in a statement released on Friday, October 13, 2023. According to the GAF, preliminary investigations suggest that the soldier was under scrutiny for multiple fraud cases and had been placed in close custody on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, around 7:30 PM.

“Preliminary investigative report indicates that the soldier who was under investigations for several cases of fraud was placed in close custody on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defence Civilian Staff.”

The letter read that a team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from the Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene.

“A team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene for investigations.”

“GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the deceased soldier,”