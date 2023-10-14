ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Soldier allegedly under fraud investigation commits suicide

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Sapak Dickson, a soldier serving in the 48 Engineer Regiment in Accra, allegedly took his own life on Friday.

suicide
suicide

His lifeless body was discovered hanging from an electrical cable in the Unit's guard room.

Recommended articles

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed this tragic incident in a statement released on Friday, October 13, 2023. According to the GAF, preliminary investigations suggest that the soldier was under scrutiny for multiple fraud cases and had been placed in close custody on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, around 7:30 PM.

“Preliminary investigative report indicates that the soldier who was under investigations for several cases of fraud was placed in close custody on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defence Civilian Staff.”

The letter read that a team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from the Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene for investigations.”

“GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the deceased soldier,”

GAF
GAF Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MP for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga

Tensions erupt in committee: Agalga walks out in frustration during Atta Akyea's chairmanship

Police arrest lady following death of Kikibees owner

One arrested in connection with Kikibees owner's murder

Ato Essien

Former Capital Bank CEO Ato Essien sentenced to 15 Years in prison for failing to settle GH¢90 million debt obligation

Bugri Naabu

Bugri Naabu’s vindication: Gyebi and Asare confirm their voices in my recording