RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Soldiers beat protestors, media over land demo in La

Authors:

Evans Annang

Some natives of La protesting against the unlawful acquisition of their lands by the Ghana Armed Forces have been assaulted by soldiers.

La protestors

Pulse Ghana

The protestors and some media personnel were allegedly beaten by the military men at the demonstration site.

Recommended articles

In a report by Citi FM, the land in contention is between Tse Addo and Airport Hills, around the Military Cemetery.

Soldiers were reportedly seen dragging a protestor to the ground who was subsequently hit in the head while some soldiers were also seen beating fleeing protestors with sticks

Addressing the media ahead of the demonstration, a spokesperson for the group, Jeffrey Tetteh had said they will not be deterred by the presence of the police to seek the release of the annexed lands by the military.

La demo
La demo Pulse Ghana

“We are willing because our forefathers laid down their lives and they shed their blood to regain this land for us. It is our time to also gain the land and bequeath to those generations after us.”

The group has previously said President Akufo-Addo has promised to give the stool about 200 acres of the land. It has however admitted that no MoU has been signed in this regard.

The protestors defied orders from the police to suspend the demonstration.

NB: Images courtesy Citinewsroom.com

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Burnaboy becomes the first artiste to hit 100 Million streams on Boomplay

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]