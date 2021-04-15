Soldiers beat protestors, media over land demo in La

In a report by Citi FM, the land in contention is between Tse Addo and Airport Hills, around the Military Cemetery.

Soldiers were reportedly seen dragging a protestor to the ground who was subsequently hit in the head while some soldiers were also seen beating fleeing protestors with sticks

Addressing the media ahead of the demonstration, a spokesperson for the group, Jeffrey Tetteh had said they will not be deterred by the presence of the police to seek the release of the annexed lands by the military.

Pulse Ghana

“We are willing because our forefathers laid down their lives and they shed their blood to regain this land for us. It is our time to also gain the land and bequeath to those generations after us.”

The group has previously said President Akufo-Addo has promised to give the stool about 200 acres of the land. It has however admitted that no MoU has been signed in this regard.

The protestors defied orders from the police to suspend the demonstration.