In a press statement signed and issued by Colonel E. Aggrey Quashie, Director of Public Relations, GAF said “it has not deployed any soldier to the Osu Castle for the stated purpose.”

“Indeed no soldier has been assigned to follow any official to the former seat of Government for such an activity. This allegation is completely false,” the statement from the Public Relations Directorate of the Army stated.

The reaction follows a news a Joy News report, claiming that soldiers and national security officers have been deployed to clear the group from the Osu Castle, the seat of government until 2013.

Myjoyonline.com has since amended the story, deleting soldiers and national security officers.

Below is a copy of the full statement

RE- SOLDIERS CLEAR OUT DE-EYE GROUP OVER JOY NEWS EXPOSÉ

The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been drawn to a Ghanaweb.com story with the above headline on Friday 8 March 2019. The story which was sourced from Myjoyonline.com alleged some officials from the Jubilee House in the company of soldiers have gone to lock up the offices of the De-Eye Group.

GAF wishes to state categorically that it has not deployed any soldier to the Osu Castle for the stated purpose. Indeed no soldier has been assigned to follow any official to the former seat of Government for such an activity. This allegation is completely false.

Once again, we wish to urge the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the GAF at all times. The office of the Director of Public Relations is always open to the media to cross check their stories before they put them out.

SIGNED

E. AGGREY QUASHIE

Colonel

Director Public Relations