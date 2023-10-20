Some individuals in academia, CSOs and media are in support of coup in Ghana — Kan-Dapaah

"In Ghana, a more disconcerting trend is also emerging," Kan-Dapaah said, adding that "Notably following the coup in Niger, certain individuals in academia, civil society, and the media, from what I have observed have been propagating false narratives in support of a coup or military rule," Kan-Dapaah said at a conference on the Impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace, and Security in Africa.

He stated that "These actors have gained substantial followings on social media leveraging the influence to disseminate misinformation that threatens our nation's peace and stability, especially as we approach the critical December 2024 general election and this is a matter of serious concern."

Kan-Dapaah indicated that misinformation, whether intentional or inadvertent, from these individuals because they are influential poses a significant threat to Ghana's stability.

The African continent has become a hotbed of military coup d'états, a situation that has left many security analysts and Africans worried.

The latest military overthrow of Gabonese President, Ali Bongo Ondimba’s government by the Central African country’s soldiers brings the number of both successful attempted coup d'états in Africa to a frightening eight (8) between 2020 and 2023 alone.