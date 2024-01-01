ADVERTISEMENT
Some OMC's reduced fuel prices, now at ¢11.24 starting January 1st

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a recent development, several Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Ghana have decided to reduce fuel prices, bringing relief to consumers.

OMC's adjust fuel prices at pumps
The price adjustments, effective immediately, have seen both petrol and diesel rates drop to ¢11.24 per liter.

Other major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are anticipated to follow suit and implement downward adjustments to their fuel prices in the coming hours.

However, industry analysts will be closely monitoring the extent of the reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

Several OMCs had previously indicated that the decision to decrease prices was influenced by the stability of the cedi over the last two weeks and the ongoing decline in the prices of refined petroleum products on the global market.

