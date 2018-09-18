Sometimes I miss the services of Anas - Kennedy Agyapong

news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said he misses the services of ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

His comments come at the back of the rot at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited.

Rot at BOST

Springfield Energy brought its product to BOST’s tank farm in 2013 October for storage. Part of the product could not be accounted for.

Springfield Energy took advantage of this loss and made a claim $20,226,717.75 which was far more than the actual quantity lost.

This was at a time when John Kojo Akoful, now the head of Finance, was the acting M.D. of BOST. On the 18th November 2015, Springfield Energy filed a writ against BOST at an Accra High Court, claiming the following:

Recovery of $ 20, 226,717.75 for their lost products

At the Interest rate of 19% from October 2015 till the final payment of the principal;

Loss of profit of $3,420,000.00

When Awuah Darko assumed office as the M.D. of BOST, he studied the documents on this case and challenged all the claims of Springfield.

He subsequently engaged Ernst and Young Audit Firm to audit the transaction to ascertain the actual quantity of products lost.

Ernst and Young found out that the actual quantity of product lost was worth $ 11, 104, 143.2.Both BOST and Springfield agreed and accepted this finding.

GH¢40.5M transferred from BOST under Mahama

A pressure group calling itself 'Centre for National Affairs' has sent a petition to the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate former President John Mahama.

They are asking the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to launch a criminal investigation against Mahama for his role in alleged payments made from BOST to his government.

CAN, in a letter signed by its Executive Director, Samuel Odame Lartey, said it has ‘gathered’ evidence that a whopping GH¢40.5 million was transferred from BOST to the presidency under John Mahama.

The group claim the recipient's account was Chief of Staff's Sundries Account No. 1, with account number 1018631473188 at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), and the alleged illegal transfers were done from August 2015 until early January 2017 when then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) handed over to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the December 7, 2016 general election.

The group also wants the former Managing Director of BOST, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko to be investigated.

But the maverick MP said he misses the works of Anas adding that investigations he [Kennedy Agyapong] has conducted at BOST shows wrongful payments to people.

Speaking on Adom TV, he said "What is going on there makes me miss Anas. Investigations I have conducted there about the wrongful payments is more than Anas."

Fight between Anas and Kennedy

Prior to the premiere of Anas' investigative piece at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dubbed Number 12, the 'fight' between Kennedy Agyapong and Anas reached an alarming dimension.

Matters came to a head with the arrest of Kwasi Nyantakyi, GFA president, as an investigative piece by Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team allegedly captured the FA boss using the names of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other top government officials to demand 'bribe' from some supposed foreign investors into the country.

Kennedy Agyapong, who clearly does not appear to be enthused about Anas' modus operandi, has started questioning how the journalist – whose name apparently evokes fear in some people – conducts his investigations.

The MP had threatened to expose Anas because he claimed the journalist has cobwebs in his cupboard and that he is not what he is being portrayed in the eyes of the public.

According to the outspoken MP, the modus operandi of Anas in soliciting information for public consumption contravenes the law.