Spread the Joy around - Bawumia's Christmas message

Dr. Bawumia's message is a call for acts of kindness and generosity and encourages Ghanaians to embrace and appreciate the diversity that makes the nation unique, fostering a sense of unity and understanding among different communities.

See full text below:

Beloved Ghanaians, it is another season of cheers, compassion love, and togetherness.

I wish the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo and his family, traditional leaders, Members of Parliament, the diplomatic community, all religious leaders, other political leaders and their parties, civil society groups, our party, the New Patriotic Party, all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas.

I especially wish you, your family, and your loved ones, the manifold blessings of Christmas. As we celebrate this annual festive occasion, we should let the merry-go-round to our friends, colleagues, neighbors, and the needy. let the joy go around, let the love go around and the gifts and food also go around. That will make everyone’s Christmas special and full.

The birth of Jesus was the beginning of a lifetime of impact and influence from a little village called Bethlehem. His God-assigned mission changed the world and redefined where he came from. In that light, let this season bring to our attention the fact that timeless impact starts with the birth of a massive mission from a little place that will last generations. Let us celebrate this occasion responsibly and safely.

Once again, I wish you, your family, and everyone a happy festive season.