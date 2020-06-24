Appiah Mensah, who is popular known as NAM1, is facing 63 counts of money laundering, stealing, taking deposits without authority with other family members now at large.

At an Accra High Court on Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the Court that the State had filed a new charge sheet against the accused but his directives were that he should hold on to it and also the plea taking of the accused

“We, therefore, plead with the court not to take his plea as there will be further instructions l need to adhere to going forward,” he said.

The Court presided over by Ms Ellen Asamoah granted the request of the prosecution.

Embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified. He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State.

He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 1000 hours.