The bus with registration number GT-1079-20 reportedly collided with a speeding tipper truck from Winneba and somersaulted.
STC bus carrying SHS students crashes on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway
An STC bus carrying Senior High School students from Kasoa to Cape Coast has been involved in an accident at Gomoa Buduatta junction in the Central Region.
Reports indicated that the students onboard the bus were from various schools in the Central Region.
The incident occurred on Monday morning, April 17, 2023.
Some of the victims were rescued, while others were still trapped in the mangled bus as of the early hours of the accident.
Meanwhile, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency services are at the scene to rescue them.
No deaths have been recorded so far.
