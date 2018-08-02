Pulse.com.gh logo
Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah


Rev. Agidi said Owusu Bempah is slowly gaining the notoriety of prophesying only negative events and it is not good for the role he occupies.

The Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Owusu Bempah has been advised to desist from causing fear and panic with his prophesies.

This advise was admonished by the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Senyo Agidi.

Rev. Agidi said Owusu Bempah is slowly gaining the notoriety of prophesying only negative events and it is not good for the role he occupies.

READ ALSO: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true

“Bishop Owusu Bempah is one person people do not agree with even in the society. He is able to prophesy deaths but do not pray to cancel them. Pastors are expected to help people and not to create fear. It is not my duty to chase and arrest Obinim, after all the law says we have the right to Worship and if the law enforcers think people are not doing the right things, they must act. Prophet One (1) is one who does things we do not agree with as well”, he said on Starr FM.

Owusu Bempah is noted for predicting the victory of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before the 2016 general elections.

However, he has also claimed that he predicted the death of popular musician Ebony Reigns, who died in a car crash in the Brong Ahafo region in February this year.

He is also indicated that he predicted the death of former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

