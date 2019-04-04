Earlier in the week, photos of many teachers writing exams questions on boards for their students to answer popped up on social media.

According to reports, the government is yet to release money for the printing of the exam questions.

While the Ghana Education Service (GES) has failed to comment on the subject, many Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment with the development.

Responding to this, Director of Communications at the Ministry of Education, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, said teachers are wrong to dramatise with the situation.

He said the action taken by the teachers is unacceptable, adding that writing exams questions on boards is not a new phenomenon.

“Why the dramatization? Is it because teachers were getting some money from what was being paid earlier and now they don’t get? So they are angry? Writing on the board is not a new phenomenon,” Mr. Assafuah told Accra-based Starr FM.

“How did they write their class test? If that is the only way the poor can get education then so be it.”

He further stated that part of the capitation grant which is to be used to print the exam papers has already been paid after initial delays.

“Yesterday half of the money they needed to print the papers have been paid. We agree that payment delayed but it shouldn’t be a means of drama by our teachers, I frown at that and it is unacceptable, teachers dramatizing with the situation is uncalled for,” he added.