Stop politicizing our exams - NAGRAT president on WASSCE results saga

NAGRAT has expressed unease over the tendency to politicize examination results, particularly in the aftermath of the WASSCE. The association highlights the need for a fair and unbiased assessment of academic achievements without succumbing to the pressures of political narratives.

Recent discussions surrounding the 2023 WASSCE results have seen political figures offering divergent views on the performance of students.

NAGRAT contends that such politicization can have detrimental effects on the education sector, potentially undermining the credibility of the examination process and diverting attention from constructive discussions on improving educational outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Mahama, expressed concerns about the authenticity of the recent WASSCE results, citing the high pass rates.

Mr. Mahama alleged instances of invigilators and teachers helping students to cheat while warning about the potential consequences for the country’s educational system.

But Mr. Carbonu has challenged Mr. Mahama to provide statistical evidence to support his claims, suggesting that there might be information not known to the public.

“The information the former President has will help all of us to resolve the matter,” he added.

Mr. Carbonu clarified that not every teacher engages in cheating, and it is incorrect to make such sweeping statements about their performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association advocates for a focus on constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts to address challenges within the educational sector, rather than engaging in partisan discussions that may hinder progress.