He said that phenomenon is one of the banes of development in the region.
Stop selling Accra lands ‘unwisely’ - Regional Minister tell Ga chiefs
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has advised chiefs in the region to stop the indiscriminate selling of lands.
Mr. Quartey said this at the 2021 Homowo Lecture series in Accra lamented the indiscriminate land sale coupled with the attendant issues of rent and land litigation.
“The chiefs take four acres of land and then exchange it for 4×4 vehicles. The outsiders will use those lands for real estate development and sell them to others to the region’s disadvantage. Not only that, there are a lot of buildings and houses in the region, but the landlords have rented them all out for commercial purposes. Some have also been leased for 40 or 50 years to non-indigenes.”
“Some private individuals are also selling lands in Ga communities for US$300,000 to Chinese nationals. If they are unable to pay too, then they exchange the lands with cars. There are also about 30,000 land litigation issues at the court involving Ga Chiefs. No wonder, there are some communities with about four chiefs,” he said.
The Minister also used the occasion to advise against acts of division between members of the Ga community, adding that the manner the Greater Accra Region lags behind can probably be reversed if indigenes foster unity among themselves for a collective goal.
He thus called for an all-hands-on-deck approach in revamping the region’s socio-economic progress.
“Our very culture is dying. But one may ask, how have we branded our culture, and how has it been accepted? Have we not shot ourselves in the foot? If you analyse these things, you can ask yourself; why is our culture declining? We’ve reached a point where we have to say, let bygones be bygones and rally our people behind one leader”, Henry Quartey added.
