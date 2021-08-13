Stop selling Accra lands ‘unwisely’ - Regional Minister tell Ga chiefs

Mr. Quartey said this at the 2021 Homowo Lecture series in Accra lamented the indiscriminate land sale coupled with the attendant issues of rent and land litigation.

“The chiefs take four acres of land and then exchange it for 4×4 vehicles. The outsiders will use those lands for real estate development and sell them to others to the region’s disadvantage. Not only that, there are a lot of buildings and houses in the region, but the landlords have rented them all out for commercial purposes. Some have also been leased for 40 or 50 years to non-indigenes.”

“Some private individuals are also selling lands in Ga communities for US$300,000 to Chinese nationals. If they are unable to pay too, then they exchange the lands with cars. There are also about 30,000 land litigation issues at the court involving Ga Chiefs. No wonder, there are some communities with about four chiefs,” he said.

The Minister also used the occasion to advise against acts of division between members of the Ga community, adding that the manner the Greater Accra Region lags behind can probably be reversed if indigenes foster unity among themselves for a collective goal.

Pulse Ghana

He thus called for an all-hands-on-deck approach in revamping the region’s socio-economic progress.