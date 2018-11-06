Supreme Court adjourns Kabila's National Cathedral petition

news

The Supreme Court has adjourned an interlocutory injunction petition filed by the General Secretary of the Conventions People's Party (CPP), Kwabena Bonfeh, against the construction of a national cathedral.

Bonfeh, who is popularly known as Kabila, is asking the Supreme Court to declare that the government's intention to assist in the building of the cathedral is unconstitutional.

The adjournment follows an application filed by the counsel for the plaintiff, Aziz Bamba, to enable him to amend his statement of case after both counsel had filed their joint memorandum of issues.

READ ALSO: KNUST to re-open on Nov 8

For him, the government has no business meddling in religious affairs in such a manner.

Kabila is also asking the Supreme Court to delcare the Hajj Board, constituted by the government, as illegal.

The court, presided over by Her Lordship, Justice Sophia Adinyira, adjourned the case to enable the lawyer to file the necessary processes.