He was discharged by the Kaneshie District Court.

The suspect, Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, also known as Enoch and Kwayisi was discharged after the prosecution, led by Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, told the court that the advice from the Attorney General's (AG's) Office recommended that Nkansah was innocent and should be discharged.

The court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye after hearing the prosecution ruled and set the suspect free.

"The Attorney General's advice is ready and per the advice dated on March 2, this year, Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah should not be charged.

"However, Ebenezer Quaisie, aka, Junior, a 25-year-old mason, should be charged with abetment of crime to wit murder, in view of this, we pray the court to uphold this."

In the case of Quasie, the Court adjourned the matter to April 17, 2021, hoping that “by that time Quaisie’s Bill of Indictment would be ready.

In February this year, the prosecution, informed the court that a comprehensive duplicate docket on Professor Benneh, who was murdered at his residence at Agyriganor had been forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Department for advice.

Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo said the Police was then waiting for directives from the AG’s office.

The Police had held two suspects, namely, Ebenezer Quaisie and Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah for their involvement in the murder of the law lecturer, following the death of the prime suspect, James Nana Womba, in Police custody, who was the house boy of the late Prof. Benneh.