Suspension of EOCO boss bad for government - CDD

According to him, it smacks of intolerance on the part government and an attempt to gag people from criticising the government.

  • Published:
Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante play

Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante

Director for Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Center for Democratic Development, Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has slammed the decision by government to suspend the Eastern Regional Director of EOCO.

He said the decision is bad for the growth of democracy in Ghana.

Fred Dzeny, the Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), is alleged to have called on government to prosecute its own party members to show its commitment towards corruption.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition", he said.

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just people who are in government that are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally,” Mr. Dzeny added.

But a statement by EOCO on Monday stated that the conduct of Mr. Dzeny is “against the ethical and professional standards of the Office. He has therefore been suspended and the matter referred to the appropriate unit for investigation.”

Dr Asante said, “suspending the EOCO Boss sends a wrong signal. The suspension should be lifted. I was really disappointed by this action…when you create an impression that people cannot comment on corruption because it will make some people uncomfortable, then we have a challenge and thus sends a wrong signal".

