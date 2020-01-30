The lack of equipment in teaching ICT has got many teachers finding other innovative measures to make their students understand the subject.

The headteacher said he used to teach the children from his laptop but it broke down and as a result, had to use his Samsung phone to impart ICT knowledge to the students.

He said the students were failing in the ICT subject due to the lack of computers in the school.

He said the school was more than 100 years old but they were really facing challenges such as no ICT laboratory, school library and even electricity to power the place to ensure smooth learning.

He said they had written letters to the district education office as well as the MP for the area but they were yet to get positive feedback concerning the challenges the students and teachers were facing.

ICT is now a major part of the curriculum but pupils at Bosuso D/A JHS lack basic learning materials.