The schools will exhibit their mighty power in the 79th and final contest of the 2021 edition of the NSMQ.

PRESEC-Legon

PRESEC-Legon started their journey from the One-eighth Stage, where they met Ghana SHS, Tamale, and St. Mary's Boys' SHS, Apowa.

They won their contest hands-down, and emerged as the highest scorers at the end of the day, with 71 points.

Their contest with Swedru SHS and Techiman SHS could be likened to their One-eighth Stage contest.

Winning this contest was a piece of cake for PRESEC-Legon as they had a good time sweeping all the bonuses in the first round of the competition. They won the contest with 70 points, also the highest score of the day.

At this point, PRESEC-Legon had made their position clear. Hence, going into the Semifinal contest, they were tipped by many to win, and they did just that, but victory was not offered on a silver platter.

Their closest contender, St. Peter's, SHS gave them quite a stiff competition. Nevertheless, the reigning champions, won the contest by a 16-point margin.

Pulse Ghana

Prempeh College

Prempeh College last won the Championship title in 2017 and has since then struggled to make it to the grand finale.

The desire to grab their fifth Championship title has been evident from how ferocious they have been in all their contests.

At the one-eighth stage, Prempeh College left no stone unturned. They answered most of their questions correctly and picked most of the bonus questions in the contest as well.

Even though their contenders, Tema Methodist SHS and Nkoranza SHTS were two formidable teams, they stood no chance at the mercy of a hungry former champion.

Their Quarter-final contest was practically a walk in the park. Even though Sogakope SHS tried to match up to Prempeh College, Sogakope had to succumb to the four-time Champions, halfway through the contest.

Meeting their arch city-rivals, Opoku Ware School, at the Semifinal Stage, Prempeh College fought fiercely, to not only win the contest but win with a margin big enough to send a message to their rivals that they were not their match.

That notwithstanding, Opoku Ware School has got the speed, and they deserve some accolades for that.

Pulse Ghana

Keta SHTS

Keta SHTS started their campaign from the One-eighth Stage, where they won the hearts of many with their spectacular performance against Adventist SHS, Bantama, and T.I. AMASS, Fomena.

Even more remarkable was their Quarter-final contest against St. Louis SHS and Ghana National College.

These were two schools that had slain NSMQ bigwigs to make it to the Quarterfinal Stage, hence, predicting a winner for this contest was pretty dicey.

Accordingly, this was one of the most keenly contested of all the contests. Ultimately, Keta SHTS won the contest with 68 points, while St. Louis SHS and Ghana National College lost with 51 and 45 points respectively.

With this impressive performance, Keta SHTS had left a mark as a resolute team, and even though they faced stiff competition from Wesley Girls' High School in their Semifinal contest, the Keta fans were convinced that Keta would sail through, victorious.

Keta Senior High Technical School has made history as the first-ever school from the Volta Region, to make it to the grand finale, and they are looking forward to winning the championship title for the first time.

Today, November 26, 2021, Ghanaians will witness a clash of outright intellect among three reigning Regional and Zonal Champions, where everyone has a unique agenda at stake.

For Keta SHTS, the reigning champion of the Volta-Oti Zone, their mission is to win the Championship title for the first time. Prempeh College, reigning Champion of the Ashanti Region, is looking forward to winning their fifth trophy, while PRESEC-Legon, reigning Champion of the Greater Accra Region, and the defending national champions cannot wait to successfully defend their National Championship title.

Pulse Ghana