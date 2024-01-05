Julius Makema, Dr. Afrikan, Peter Obi and, PLO Lumumba to speak at The Convention 2024

The Convention 2024 aims to be a microcosmic representation of the macrocosmic African continent, bringing together thought leaders, artists, and a diverse audience representing every stratum, community, and group within the country. In collaboration with Afrokids, the New Africa Foundation plans to distribute 5,000 pairs of shoes as part of its commitment to social impact.

Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, a Pan-African advocate from Zimbabwe, will share insights from her journey of dismantling barriers and fostering collaboration across borders. Her dedication to empowering women, promoting gender equality, and advancing education and healthcare initiatives has left an indelible mark on the continent.

Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, a distinguished legal scholar from Kenya, brings his passion for good governance and Pan-Africanism to the Convention. Lumumba's compelling speeches on African politics and socio-economic challenges have garnered global recognition, making him a dynamic force in the pursuit of African unity and development.

Julius Malema, the influential leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters, will amplify his commitment to social justice and economic equality. With his charismatic leadership, Malema has become a symbol of the fight for justice, capturing the hearts of diverse supporters who appreciate his bold vision for a more inclusive society.

Peter Obi, a luminary in Nigerian politics, rounds out the stellar lineup. Known for his unwavering integrity and exceptional leadership acumen, Obi's transformative policies as the Governor of Anambra State garnered acclaim, focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure.