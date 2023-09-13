ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

The future of Ghana is bright with NPP winning in 2024 – Ahiagbah

Evans Annang

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that Ghana will prosper if the governing party wins the 2024 general elections.

Richard Ahiagbah
Richard Ahiagbah

He said the NPP is the only political party that ensures prosperity for Ghanaians when in government.

Recommended articles

In a post on X, Mr. Ahiagbah said the prospects of Ghana is bright and the citizens have to ensure that they maintain the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

“What people need is an opportunity, and with the right opportunity the cleaner you see today can become the Vice President or President of this Republic,” Mr. Ahiagbah said in his post.

Ahiagbah’s remarks followed a speech delivered by Dr. Bawumia during his visit to the Volta Region, in which he passionately articulated the party’s commitment to removing barriers to education, providing opportunities for all Ghanaians, and sustaining the pro-poor policies of the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted that the essence of the policy was to offer every Ghanaian an equal opportunity to succeed, irrespective of their background.

“What people need is an opportunity, and with the right opportunity, the cleaner you see today can become the Vice President or President of this Republic,” Ahiagbah emphasized.

Richard Ahiagbah
Richard Ahiagbah Pulse Ghana

Ahiagbah further emphasized the significance of the NPP’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which aims to eliminate the financial barriers to secondary education in Ghana.

He views Free SHS as a unique opportunity for a generation of young Ghanaians to tap into their inherent talents and potential, paving the way for a brighter future for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The future of Ghana is bright when we bet on the NPP in 2024!” Ahiagba declared, expressing his confidence in the party’s vision and dedication to creating a prosperous nation.

He said the NPP has consistently championed pro-market policies aimed at fostering economic growth and providing equal opportunities for all citizens.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

James Lutterodt

Late Ketasco 2021 NSMQ star James Lutterodt goes home today

Bawumia

I’ll give Mahama a 'Showdown' in 2024 - Bawumia tells NPP delegates

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

IGP Dampare recuses himself from decisions on officers linked to ouster plot

Rev. Owusu Bempah

Dampare will take the NPP into opposition – Owusu Bempah