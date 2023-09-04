The OSP has handled Cecilia Dapaah’s case poorly – Richard Ahiagbah

He expressed his belief that the OSP seems to be more focused on garnering media attention rather than diligently investigating the case to gather the necessary evidence for pressing charges.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile in Accra, the NPP's Communications Director called out the Special Prosecutor and advised him to concentrate on his responsibilities rather than needlessly tarnishing people's reputations.

“I think the Special Prosecutor has been very untidy with this whole case and getting its lungs filled with the oxygen of public interest in the matter and it’s affecting how it should approach this matter."

“He should take less interest in the media and focus on his job,” he stated.

Relatedly, an Accra High Court has directed the OSP to unfreeze the bank accounts of the former Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation.

Cecilia Dapaah found herself entangled in a legal dispute when her assets were seized by the OSP. However, the court has overturned this action, directing the OSP to return the confiscated funds to her.

The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

In the wake of the startling revelation of stolen funds by her domestic staff, the Office of the Special Prosecutor embarked on a comprehensive search of the minister’s residences, prompted by the staggering amounts that were reported stolen.

Meanwhile, Cecilia Dapaah has described the application of the special prosecutor to confirm a freeze and seizure order against her properties as an attempt to perpetuate the arbitrary exercise of power based on the misrepresentation of facts and the resultant media frenzy.