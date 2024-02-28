The state of our nation is hopeless — Ato Forson reacts to Nana Addo's 2024 SONA

He said "Mr. Speaker, the state of our nation is hopeless. No wonder that ordinary Ghanaians including professionals are leaving our shores in droves in search of greener pastures."

Nana Addo delivering the state of the nation in his speech revealed that the NPP government has fulfilled its financial obligations by settling the last coupons owed to bondholders, disclosing a payment of GH¢5.8 billion.

He also reassured Ghanaians of a free and fair election in the upcoming December general elections.

He called upon political parties in the country to conduct their campaigns in a manner free from hostility and hate speech.

Nana Addo emphasized that Ghana's industrial transformation includes the successful implementation of the One-District-One-Factory policy, the government's flagship initiative.

Under this program, he said companies have generated 170,000 jobs for the youth.