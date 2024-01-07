ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

There are no quick resolves to challenges facing Ghana -Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo acknowledged Ghana's complex challenges and stressed that there are no instant solutions to the myriad issues at hand.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President's candid assessment reflects a commitment to addressing the nation's problems with a measured and strategic approach.

Recommended articles

In an address on Friday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of strategic planning, collaboration, and collective efforts from both the government and citizens to overcome hurdles. He highlighted that the administration is dedicated to implementing policies and initiatives aimed at bringing about lasting positive change.

"I have spent my adult life fighting for our individual and collective rights, and it is, therefore, gratifying to note that the nation’s adherence to democracy has not waned. We know that there are no quick fixes to the challenges confronting us, and, as we have seen in recent times, democratic structures of governance are capable of accommodating the most difficult of circumstances."

Despite the economic challenges, the President reiterated Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's comments, emphasizing that Ghana has turned the corner in terms of economic difficulties. He assured the public that the government would continue to work towards building a strong and resilient economy to confront the nation's problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have, happily, turned the corner on our economic situation as we experience the rebound of the national economy, and we will continue to work strongly at the problems facing the nation, knowing that the solution, every four (4) years, rests, in part, on the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people when you exercise your power to choose freely your leaders to manage the affairs of the country."

President Akufo-Addo's statement serves as a call to action for unity and a reminder that overcoming challenges demands a patient and well-thought-out approach.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Monday January 8 declared public holiday

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

I’ve been hospitalized after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa