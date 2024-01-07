There are no quick resolves to challenges facing Ghana -Akufo Addo

In an address on Friday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of strategic planning, collaboration, and collective efforts from both the government and citizens to overcome hurdles. He highlighted that the administration is dedicated to implementing policies and initiatives aimed at bringing about lasting positive change.

"I have spent my adult life fighting for our individual and collective rights, and it is, therefore, gratifying to note that the nation’s adherence to democracy has not waned. We know that there are no quick fixes to the challenges confronting us, and, as we have seen in recent times, democratic structures of governance are capable of accommodating the most difficult of circumstances."

Despite the economic challenges, the President reiterated Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's comments, emphasizing that Ghana has turned the corner in terms of economic difficulties. He assured the public that the government would continue to work towards building a strong and resilient economy to confront the nation's problems.

"We have, happily, turned the corner on our economic situation as we experience the rebound of the national economy, and we will continue to work strongly at the problems facing the nation, knowing that the solution, every four (4) years, rests, in part, on the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people when you exercise your power to choose freely your leaders to manage the affairs of the country."