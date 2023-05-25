There’s enough food for Ghanaians despite the economic challenges - Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the 7th African Leadership Forum in Accra, he acknowledged the government’s successful management of the agricultural sector.

He attributed this agricultural success to the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ policy initiated by his government in 2017.

“There is a whole programme we call Planting for Food and Jobs, where we subsidize our smallholder farmers. It has yielded some results, and we have seen that even in these difficult times economically, the availability of foodstuff on the market has not been an issue. It isn’t as if in this period of difficulty we have also witnessed a shortage of food.

“On the contrary, access to food has been the more robust response that our economy has had and it is so because the system we have put in place has been relatively successful but clearly there is a limit to how far we can go down that road of public subsidy for agriculture.”

Relatedly, President Akufo-Addo has allayed the fears of Ghanaians on the involvement of China on the economy.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Nana Akufo-Addo says China’s investment in Ghana has been beneficial.

“Well, I don’t have any criticisms about Chinese involvement in the Ghanaian economy. They have been very helpful, it’s a matter of controversy in the West. For us, they have been friends and in terms of difficulty they have proven to be a strong partner,” President Akufo- Addo pointed out.

