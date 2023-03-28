There’s no evidence that NDC MPs were lured with money to approve Ministers – Ayariga

Speaking on Accra based Citi TV, the Bawku MP said the lobbying skills of the nominees heled sway some of his colleagues to vote for them.

He said though the allegations are being bandied around after the nominees were approved by the Majority and many Minority MPs despite an explicit order to them by the National Democratic Congress leadership to reject the ministers, he has no evidence to the effect that money changed hands for votes.

“The numbers that voted to approve the nominees shocked me, but I can tell you that the nominees lobbied very hard, and it is one of the reasons that informed the [NDC] party to issue a statement to the Minority not to approve the nominees because the party found out that the Minority MPs were not finding it easy to resist the lobbying.”

He sharply added: “It wasn’t entirely money because I heard people say some members took money from the nominees, but I don’t have evidence that people took money, and so I am careful about saying things like that. But I know that the nominees lobbied very hard and appealed to the relationships that they have with people in the Chamber.”

All six nominees were approved after a secret vote on Friday, March 24, flouting the directive of the NDC leadership.