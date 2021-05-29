RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#TheSharksQuiz: Wesley Girls beat Presec to emerge champions of 2021 edition

Authors:

Pulse News

Wesley Girls High School from the Central region emerged champions of the final of season IV of the Sharks Quiz after defeating Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Legon) from Greater Accra.

Wesley Girls beat Presec to win 2021 Sharks Quiz
Wesley Girls beat Presec to win 2021 Sharks Quiz Pulse Ghana

The competition which was keenly contested saw the two schools tied on 75 points after the final round.

But the girls from WeyGeyHey shocked the boys from Presec when they got the tiebreaker right to become winners of the 2021 edition of the Sharks Quiz.

Wesley Girls contestants
Wesley Girls contestants Pulse Ghana

Presec went into this contest as the defending champions after winning the lsat edition of the #TheSharksQuiz.

But the ladies proved that they were up to the task by beating the defending champions in a very tough contest.

