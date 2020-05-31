Aside from the airfare, once they land at the airport in Ghana, they will be taken into a mandatory quarantine for at least 14 days which will cost each returnee between GHS7,000 and GHS10,000 depending on the caliber of the hotel each individual prefers to be kept in.

Interestingly, all the costs stated above must be paid in Nigeria upfront before the returnees board the flight.

Ghana’s High Commission in Nigeria has revealed an evacuation plan to bring stranded citizens back to Ghana on Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3.

Ghanaians stranded in Nigeria due to COVID-19 border closure to be evacuated on Tuesday

Considering the economic hardship the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on the world and every individual, it is not clear how many of the stranded Ghanaians seeking to return from Nigeria to their home country can afford the costs involved.

Well, some of them may be willing to return but the cost involved may be a problem for which reason they might choose continuous stay in Nigeria over coming back to Ghana.