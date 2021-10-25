RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Thousands throng El-Wak Stadium for recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service

Authors:

Evans Annang

Thousands of Ghanaian youth have massed up at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra to begin recruitment processes into the Ghana Immigration Service.

GIS-recruitment
GIS-recruitment

The youth, mainly senior high school graduates and higher national diploma graduates are at the center to finalise the process after initially applying online.

Recommended articles

In a report by Accra based TV3, some of the job seekers are seated in the stands, at both the roofed and unroofed areas, while others have formed queues which extend outside the stadium.

GIS-recruitment1
GIS-recruitment1 Pulse Ghana

One of the applying recruits said the process has been very smooth unlike previous times.

Due to the massive crowd amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, reports indicate that officials of the Service have set up another venue at the University of Ghana to decongest the process.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian graduates are miseducated; they only attend school for certificates – Joe Wise

Joe Osei Owusu

Accra is the second most expensive city in the world – Survey reveals

Vehicular traffic in Accra

Ghana’s ambassador to Italy dies of heart attack

Ambassador Quartey Koranteng presents her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Go and complete the E-block yourself if you’re tired – Akufo-Addo to Aflao Chief

Nana jabs Volta chief