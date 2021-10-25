The youth, mainly senior high school graduates and higher national diploma graduates are at the center to finalise the process after initially applying online.
Thousands throng El-Wak Stadium for recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service
Thousands of Ghanaian youth have massed up at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra to begin recruitment processes into the Ghana Immigration Service.
In a report by Accra based TV3, some of the job seekers are seated in the stands, at both the roofed and unroofed areas, while others have formed queues which extend outside the stadium.
One of the applying recruits said the process has been very smooth unlike previous times.
Due to the massive crowd amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, reports indicate that officials of the Service have set up another venue at the University of Ghana to decongest the process.
