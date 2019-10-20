He has been sued by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr Eric Edem Agbana, who wants the Supreme Court to declare Mr K.K Sarpong's continuous stay in office as a breach of Article 199(1) and (4) of the 1992 constitution.

Article 199 (1) of the 1992 Constitution states that: "A public officer shall, except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, retire from the public service on attaining the age of sixty years" while Article 199 (4) states that: "The President may, subject to such conditions as he thinks fit delegate some of his functions under this article by directions in writing to the Police Council or to a committee or to a member of the Council".

He is also seeking an order for the Defendant to pay back to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation all salaries, allowances and benefits he obtained from the GNPC from the date of attaining the age of sixty–five years to date.

In addition, Mr Agbana wants an order from the apex court for the Defendant to resign immediately from his position as CEO of the GNPC.

Mr K.K Sarpong was appointed as the CEO of GNPC in 2017.

He was appointed by the government and Dr Sarpong replaces Alex Mould who has occupied the post since 2013.

He was until July 31, 2012 the Executive Chairman of Finatec Limited a consortium of Chartered Accountants, Lawyers and Investment Experts.

He had previously worked as the Deputy Managing Director and subsequently as the Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery Limited from September 2003 to August 2009.