Traders beg Nana Addo to sack 'incompetent' Kumasi mayor

Pulse Ghana

The Vice-Chairman for the United Petty Traders Association, Emmanuel Amoah, described the mayor's claim that he has allocated them places at the Abinkyi and Racecourse markets, as false.

He said the markets have already been occupied and for that reason, the traders did not get space to trade when they moved to those avenues.

He indicated that their continuous eviction by the mayor is rendering them jobless since they depend on petty trading to survive.

Amoah called on Nana Addo to sack the Kumasi mayor and nominate a "more competent" person who will think about their plight by providing them trading spaces before evicting them.