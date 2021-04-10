Traders beg Nana Addo to sack 'incompetent' Kumasi mayor

The traders want him sacked because he [Assibey Antwi] takes arbitrary actions which are not in their interest.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Some aggrieved traders in Kumasi in the Ashanti region have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Kumasi mayor Osei Assibey Antwi.
Pulse Ghana
The traders want him sacked because he [Assibey Antwi] takes arbitrary actions which are not in their interest.
According to them, they have no marketplace to trade but the mayor has consistently evicted them from the pavements of the Central Business District (CBD) without providing them with a place to sell.
Their reaction comes after the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) claims it has allocated the Abinkyi and Race Course markets as temporary trading sites to traders from the Kumasi Central Market.
The move is to allow for the redevelopment of the central market to continue and per the arrangement, 4,000 second-hand clothing sellers and 3,500 shop owners would be relocated to the Abinkyi Market while 1,000 fish sellers and other traders would be moved to the Race Course.
The Vice-Chairman for the United Petty Traders Association, Emmanuel Amoah, described the mayor's claim that he has allocated them places at the Abinkyi and Racecourse markets, as false.
He said the markets have already been occupied and for that reason, the traders did not get space to trade when they moved to those avenues.
He indicated that their continuous eviction by the mayor is rendering them jobless since they depend on petty trading to survive.
Amoah called on Nana Addo to sack the Kumasi mayor and nominate a "more competent" person who will think about their plight by providing them trading spaces before evicting them.
He stated: "Whatever he does is without our concern and not in our interest."
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh