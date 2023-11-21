ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Treat Mahama like your elder brother – Ya-Na advises Bawumia

Evans Annang

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II has called on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to run a clean campaign.

Dr Bawumia and Ya Naa
Dr Bawumia and Ya Naa

He said the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must treat former President John Dramani Mahama like his brother.

Recommended articles

This, according to the Ya-Na, will ensure a clean campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a speech read on his behalf during a courtesy call on him by Dr. Bawumia as part of his ‘Thank you tour’, the Ya-Na stressed that both the NPP flagbearer and the NDC flagbearer are his sons.

He further explained that whoever wins the general election will be bringing the title of President home to northern Ghana, hence making it a win for all northerners.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama on Building Ghana Tour
Mahama on Building Ghana Tour Pulse Ghana

“We as Northerners have to be grateful to all Ghanaians for trusting that only a Northerner can lead Ghana after 2024. It is a big opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities, competence, honesty, and dedication to moving Ghana forward.

"My son, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama who is also a son, is your fellow competitor in this election, he is not your enemy or rival.

"He is your elder brother and a former President of Ghana who is also being presented by the largest opposition party in our country to be re-elected as president.

"As northerners, we have already won the election with whoever we elect because whoever wins the trophy is coming home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment by the Dagbon Overlord follows jabs and swipes the former President and the Vice President have thrown at each other over time.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Govt to increase salaries of public sector workers by 23% in 2024

Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson

You can't impose 24-hour economy on Ghanaians — Joe Jackson tells Mahama

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

I’m not contesting to be MP again because of frustration – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

‘It’s heartwarming’ – Ablakwa reacts to government’s GH¢220m allocation for flood victims

‘It’s heartwarming’ – Ablakwa reacts to government’s GH¢220m allocation for flood victims