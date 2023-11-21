Treat Mahama like your elder brother – Ya-Na advises Bawumia

This, according to the Ya-Na, will ensure a clean campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a speech read on his behalf during a courtesy call on him by Dr. Bawumia as part of his ‘Thank you tour’, the Ya-Na stressed that both the NPP flagbearer and the NDC flagbearer are his sons.

He further explained that whoever wins the general election will be bringing the title of President home to northern Ghana, hence making it a win for all northerners.

“We as Northerners have to be grateful to all Ghanaians for trusting that only a Northerner can lead Ghana after 2024. It is a big opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities, competence, honesty, and dedication to moving Ghana forward.

"My son, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama who is also a son, is your fellow competitor in this election, he is not your enemy or rival.

"He is your elder brother and a former President of Ghana who is also being presented by the largest opposition party in our country to be re-elected as president.

"As northerners, we have already won the election with whoever we elect because whoever wins the trophy is coming home.”

