UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

A level 100 student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has sadly passed away after being hit by a speeding bus.
The victim, identified as 19-year-old Priscilla Owusu Achia was knocked down by a speeding Sprinter bus.
“Priscilla Owusu Achia was in the company of her friends to buy some food items when the Sprinter bus which was overtaking another car knocked her,” a section of the statement said.
“The incident happened on Saturday, April 10, 2021 and she passed on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at about 11.30 am.”
Meanwhile, the University Management said the Saltpond police are investigating the case, while extending its condolences to the bereaved family.
