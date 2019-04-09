UDS is among four public universities that will be renamed should the draft bill make it to Parliament and is passed.

A report by Joy News indicates that the other public universities to be renamed include the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), University of Health and Allied Sciences and the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The draft bill seeks to rename UDS after the university’s own founder, Nana Opoku Ampomah.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences is also to be renamed after former member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Komla Agbeli Gbedemah.

Meanwhile, the University of Energy and Natural Resources would also be renamed after Ghana’s second Prime Minister, Kofi Abrefa Busia.

In another major development, the draft of the Public Universities Act seeks to take majority membership on the universities’ councils from the university community and handover same to the government.

Although the bill is yet to go before parliament, there have been agitations from the academic community for it to be withdrawn.

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, is currently leading the charge with a Facebook campaign.

According to him, the academic community would resist any political interference at all cost.