Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh and Dr Frimpong Kaakyire Duku were sacked by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Reverend Father Prof Anthony Afful-Broni for gross misconducts.

In the dismissal letters, Professor Afful-Broni wrote:

"The Disciplinary Board set up at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor to further investigate your conduct in respect of court action you initiated together with six other staff who were asked to step aside established the following:

"You did not exhaust the internal structures of the University for settling disputes before proceeding to court."

"You used the institutional time to go to court without seeking official permission."

"Without any cause, you initiated legal action against the University – your employer."

According to reports, the dismissals have resulted in a series of acts of disgruntlement on the part of some staff and students of the institution.