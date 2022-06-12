UK Parliament invites Ghana MPs over anti-LGBTQ+ bill

"The invitation came to the Speaker and the Speaker forwarded it to the Committee. Four members of the committee including myself and the ranking member will be attending this important meeting. We take off on Sunday, we were supposed to have gone today but because of flight arrangement we will go on Sunday so we walk into the meeting Monday morning and by Wednesday we are done," he told TV3.

Pulse Ghana

This comes after some MPs want to criminalise the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights, a move that comes after a community centre for sexual minorities was shut down following strong opposition from politicians and church organisations.

The lawmaker for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he and seven other MPs hoped their private members' bill to ban LGBTQ+ advocacy would be passed.

The anti-LGBTQI+ bill seeks to criminalise the activities of homosexuals in Ghana, and even seeks to criminalise any form of advocacy in support of homosexuals.

The bill also threatens the very existence of LGBTQI people, meaning that they are perpetually put in a position where they are subjected to physical and psychological violence endorsed by the state.