Update: Police arrest boat sailor on Volta lake disaster

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Police have arrested boat sailor who drowned some residents of Azizanya on the Volta Lake around Ada on Saturday, March 18

Volta lake drowning
Volta lake drowning

Gabriel Ajigodi is currently in custody at the Ada Foah Police Station, assisting the police with investigations over Saturday’s disaster.

Five persons have died after the boat carrying mourners capsized on the lake Saturday morning.

The five dead persons were three children below the age of three and two women. All passengers were without life jackets.

According to some survivors, they alerted Gabriel Ajigodi about the overload and pleaded with him to return them to their boarding point but the sailor ignored their pleas. midway into the journey the boat capsized.

Meanwhile, NADMO and a community rescue team are still on a search party in the area striving to locate some more survivors.

