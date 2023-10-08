He urged Ghanaians to uphold the constitution and avoid any form of revolution, his concern comes in the context of recent coups in other West African countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger.
Uphold the constitution, coup not a solution - Mahama urges
Ex-president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama has charged Ghanaians that even in the face of current economic challenges considering the possibility of supporting a coup d'état in Ghana is not a solution to creating a prosperous nation.
Addressing the Regional Imams of Ghana Conference at the 3rd National Conference of Imams in Kumasi, Mr. Mahama also criticized the Akufo-Addo-led government for its handling of national affairs.
He pointed out that warnings given to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) about the potential dangers of their chosen path were ignored, leading to the current challenges faced by the nation, however, he stressed the importance of adhering to constitutional governance to avoid any consideration of coups as an alternative.
In a communique jointly prepared by regional imams from across the country, Suallah Abdallah Quandah, Executive Secretary of the Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana, condemned any advocacy for a coup d'état.
Instead, they called on the government to implement effective measures to address the pressing concerns of the Ghanaian people, thereby preventing any potential calls for a coup d'état.
