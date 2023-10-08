Uphold the constitution, coup not a solution - Mahama urges

Addressing the Regional Imams of Ghana Conference at the 3rd National Conference of Imams in Kumasi, Mr. Mahama also criticized the Akufo-Addo-led government for its handling of national affairs.

He pointed out that warnings given to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) about the potential dangers of their chosen path were ignored, leading to the current challenges faced by the nation, however, he stressed the importance of adhering to constitutional governance to avoid any consideration of coups as an alternative.

In a communique jointly prepared by regional imams from across the country, Suallah Abdallah Quandah, Executive Secretary of the Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana, condemned any advocacy for a coup d'état.

