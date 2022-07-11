UPNMG procures motorbikes for regions to cater for transportation needs

During the meeting, leadership identified that the lack of a means of transportation for its executives in the various regions was hampering the activities of the union.

Pulse Ghana

Members were unable to easily access the executives of the union to make their grievances known to them.

These motorbikes will bridge the gap between members of the union and their executives because it will make the executives more visible, hence making them more accessible to members.

This will increase the visibility of leadership at the Regional, District and Local levels. Leadership believes these motorbikes will go a long way to help executives get even closer to the members.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, four Teacher Unions have declared an indefinite nationwide strike over demands for the payment of Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).

These are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT).

They are demanding that 20% of their basic salary be paid to them as COLA in the wake of the hard economic times.