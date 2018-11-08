US-based Ghanaian arrested for $5 million romance fraud

news

A US-based Ghanaian in Dumfries,Virginia, USA, has been charged in connection with wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies.

The suspect, Henry N. Asomani, is reported to have defrauded victims of a total of $5 million in a romance fraud scheme.

Upon appearing before a federal grand jury in Kansas City, on Tuesday, he was charged in a six-count indictment.

According to the US Justice Department, 13 of the victims lost a total of $5,075,569 in the wire fraud conspiracy over an approximately two-year period.

He and some unknown co-conspirators are reported to have received a total of $2,993,354 from victims across the United States.

The victims were targeted through various online dating websites, Asomani’s indictment said.

The suspect and his accomplices impersonated individuals who were involved in businesses overseas and managed to lure the victims into believing that they needed funds to help with moving gold from a foreign country.

The co-conspirators told the victims they would share the profits when the gold was returned to the United States, however, none of the victims received any profit or received any gold thereafter.

Asomani’s charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering.

He is reported to have also wired $1,789,416 from his bank accounts in the United States to bank accounts in Ghana, as well as shipping 18 vehicle valued at $284,190 to Ghana.

If found guilty, Asomani will be required to forfeit any property derived from the proceeds of his alleged violation to the US government.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.