He appealed to the leaders in charge of affair to take every measure to ensure that it resolves the situation without losing a soul and sustain peace.
Use diplomatic interventions to restore democracy to Niger — Chief Imam tells ECOWAS
The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharabutu, has called on the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to use diplomatic interventions to restore democracy to Niger.
Speaking during a press conference organised by the Muslim leadership in Ghana, he said African nations must learn to resolve political differences without losing lives as we all have a common source and that is Prophet Adam.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had agreed to ECOWAS' decision to deploy troops to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja.
ECOWAS leaders leaned toward a diplomatic solution, reserving military action as a last resort. The deadline for the junta to reinstate the elected president passed without change, with some neighboring countries supporting Niger's military.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security for the ECOWAS Commission, has indicated that constitutional order will be restored in Niger using all available measures.
Speaking at the Extraordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff on the political situation in the Republic of Niger in Accra on Thursday, August 18, 2023, Dr. Musah said the military junta in Niger is playing a cat-and-mouse game with the ECOWAS, explaining that they failed to respond positively to ECOWAS diplomatic efforts.
