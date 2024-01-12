UTAG announces plans for nationwide strike

“We need that collective permission for membership to say we are behind you, so go ahead. And within this period, we are working on that and prompting the NLC that this is how far we think we can come with the government when it has to do with our conditions of service,” he stated.

Dr. Mumuni emphasized the importance of engaging all 15 campuses' membership and prompting the Labour Commission within the stipulated period. If no resolution is reached during this time frame, UTAG is prepared to proceed with the planned strike.

Pulse Ghana

In a recent development, UTAG and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) walked out of a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC). Citing the commission's alleged bad faith, contempt, and lackadaisical attitude towards discussions on critical aspects of their conditions of service, the associations expressed their dissatisfaction.