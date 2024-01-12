ADVERTISEMENT
UTAG announces plans for nationwide strike

Gideon Nicholas Day

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) remains resolute in its decision to proceed with a nationwide strike, citing the government's alleged failure to engage in meaningful negotiations regarding their conditions of service.

The General Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, highlighted the central issue of base pay discussions based on market premiums as the key factor that could lead to a reconsideration of their strike decision. Speaking to reporters in Accra, Dr. Mumuni explained that UTAG members would convene to announce a specific date for the commencement of their strike.

“We need that collective permission for membership to say we are behind you, so go ahead. And within this period, we are working on that and prompting the NLC that this is how far we think we can come with the government when it has to do with our conditions of service,” he stated.

Dr. Mumuni emphasized the importance of engaging all 15 campuses' membership and prompting the Labour Commission within the stipulated period. If no resolution is reached during this time frame, UTAG is prepared to proceed with the planned strike.

Section of UTAG and TUTAG leadership
In a recent development, UTAG and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) walked out of a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC). Citing the commission's alleged bad faith, contempt, and lackadaisical attitude towards discussions on critical aspects of their conditions of service, the associations expressed their dissatisfaction.

UTAG and TUTAG insisted that they would not participate in meetings that do not yield tangible benefits and issued a warning that the voices of university lecturers would soon be heard in a language better understood by the employer or the government.

