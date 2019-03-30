About 60 students of the school were rushed to the Holy Child Hospital after complaining of stomach pains whiles some had diarrhea.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Sylvester Fameye, said 15 students had to be admitted due to their condition while others were treated and discharged.

On the cause of the food poison, Famye said the students bought and ate a refrigerated vegetable sauce.

"From the history we took, they bought vegetable sauce that was stored in a refrigerator by one seller in the school," the medical superintendent said.

"So the students who ate that vegetable sauce are those complaining. The situation has been curtailed; we have not recorded any casualty. All of them are stable,” he added.