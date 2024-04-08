ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme

Evans Effah

Former Deputy Minister of Communication, Victoria Hamah, has revealed that she currently in the Czech Republic on an Erasmus Exchange Program.

Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme
Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme

In a post cited earlier on her Facebook page, the gender equity activist shared what she has been up to, as she commemorated this year’s International Women’s Day.

Recommended articles

Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme
Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme Pulse Ghana

Victoria Hamah, who is currently a Doctoral Candidate at the University of Ghana Business School, will be in the Czech Republic for two months under the joint supervision of Prof. Albert Ahenkan, a Professor at the Department of Public Administration at the University of Ghana Business School and Prof Dennis Nchor, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Business and Economics at the Mendel University in Brno in the Czech Republic.

A fully funded programme, the Erasmus Exchange programme is intended to enhance the research competencies of Victoria Hamah in her PhD thesis.

ADVERTISEMENT
Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme
Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme Pulse Ghana

Her research interest includes gender equity in governance, public policy, participation and representation, Politics and Africa.

The “Erasmus” programme was originally established by the European Union in 1987. It looked to promote closer cooperation between universities and higher education institutions across Europe.

Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme
Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme Pulse Ghana

This meant setting up an organised and integrated system of cross-border student interchange. Over time, the Erasmus Programme has expanded and is now known as “Erasmus+”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its extended form is a broad umbrella framework which combines the former EU’s different schemes for transnational cooperation and mobility in education, training, youth and sport in Europe. Increasingly, Erasmus is looking beyond Europe to include other countries.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Research on Mary and Joseph's union - Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

John Mahama

Accept responsibility for current dumsor and fix it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Same-sex couples face harsher penalties than 70-year-old marrying a 14-year-old — Gabby