Victoria Hamah in the Czech Republic on Erasmus Exchange Programme

Victoria Hamah, who is currently a Doctoral Candidate at the University of Ghana Business School, will be in the Czech Republic for two months under the joint supervision of Prof. Albert Ahenkan, a Professor at the Department of Public Administration at the University of Ghana Business School and Prof Dennis Nchor, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Business and Economics at the Mendel University in Brno in the Czech Republic.

A fully funded programme, the Erasmus Exchange programme is intended to enhance the research competencies of Victoria Hamah in her PhD thesis.

Her research interest includes gender equity in governance, public policy, participation and representation, Politics and Africa.

The “Erasmus” programme was originally established by the European Union in 1987. It looked to promote closer cooperation between universities and higher education institutions across Europe.

This meant setting up an organised and integrated system of cross-border student interchange. Over time, the Erasmus Programme has expanded and is now known as “Erasmus+”.

