Ghana’s former president Jerry John Rawlings paid his last respect to his late mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

According to the funeral arrangement by the family of the late Agbotui, she will be buried at her hometown of Dzelukope, a town near Keta in the Volta Region.

But prairie to the burial, Madam Agobttui was laid in state in Accra for family and friends to pay their last respect.

Videos from the burial service which have popped up on social media showed loads of people dressed in mainly black and white for the event.

One of the videos showed the former president, Jerry Rawlings arriving with his family at the service grounds.

While his wife and children were dressed in all-white, Rawlings wore an all-black outfit.

The service, which was non-denominational began at 9 am and end at 10am, after which the body was conveyed to Dzelukope in the Volta Region for interment.

The late Madam Agbotui died on September 24 after celebrating her 101st birthday on September 9.