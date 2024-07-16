Video shows Bagbin chairing LI to allow MPs, judges use siren despite denying knowledge

However, speaking at a public lecture on private member bills at the University of Ghana, he expressed surprise at the existence of such an L.I. in Parliament. This denial comes amidst growing controversy and criticism of the proposed changes, which include provisions allowing state officials to use sirens and be exempt from speed limits.

“There is nothing like that before parliament, and so I thought something was being done behind my back. So, I started calling all over, and all my directors [and they] said they had not seen anything like that, and I have the responsibility of admitting many of these things; sometimes they may overrule me, but I haven’t seen any such LI," Bagbin said at the public lecture.

He continued, “Later on, I was told that it was a regulation that Parliament was amending. We don’t amend regulations as per the constitution. So, to start, it cannot be true because Parliament doesn’t have that power. In fact, power has been relegated to other bodies.”

Meanwhile, the proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180), presented by the Minister of Transport on 14 June 2024, have faced significant opposition, including from the NDC Minority Caucus. These amendments aim to update vehicle registration and licensing processes but also include a contentious provision allowing certain public officials, including Ministers of State and Members of Parliament, to use sirens and exceed speed limits without facing penalties.

Pulse Ghana

“We understand that the broader purpose of the regulations was to bring the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) up to speed on many matters relating to the registration and licensing of motor vehicles,” the NDC Minority Caucus stated. “However, the Legislative Instrument also includes provisions granting certain public officials the privilege to use sirens on the road and not be liable for exceeding speed limits. This aspect of the regulations has drawn huge public condemnation.”

The Subsidiary Legislation Committee has not yet debated the report, but the NDC Minority Caucus has firmly stated its opposition, aligning with public sentiment.

“Given the sentiments expressed so far, Members of the NDC Minority Caucus wish to make it abundantly clear that we stand with the Ghanaian public on this issue and wish to signal our opposition to the amendment without any reservations,” the Caucus declared.

Furthermore, the NDC has instructed its members to oppose the amendment and directed all 137 NDC Members of Parliament to vote against the Legislative Instrument when it reaches the floor. They also called on the government to address more pressing issues affecting Ghanaians, such as the high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, fuel prices, the depreciation of the Cedi, and the high tax regime forcing businesses to relocate.

“The government must redirect its attention to addressing the germane issues facing the people of Ghana at the moment such as high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, high cost of fuel, the depreciation of the Cedi and the high tax regime which is forcing businesses to relocate to neighbouring countries in West Africa,” the Caucus emphasised.