WAEC drops timetable for 2023 BECE

WAEC in a statement detailing the additional required coursework, which includes English Language I (objective), English Language II (essay), and Religious and Moral Education 1.

Exams in Integrated Science 2 (Essay), Integrated Science 1 (Objective), and Integrated Science 2 (Ghanaian Language and Culture) are scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

According to WAEC, students should not take a break between papers (2 and 1 for each subject).

ADVERTISEMENT

WAEC also announced that those with sensory impairments, such as those who are blind or deaf, will be granted extended testing time.

Extra time is given to applicants who have trouble seeing or hearing.