The first paper, "Religious and Moral Education 2," will be written on Monday, August 7, 2023.
WAEC drops timetable for 2023 BECE
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the date for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
WAEC in a statement detailing the additional required coursework, which includes English Language I (objective), English Language II (essay), and Religious and Moral Education 1.
Exams in Integrated Science 2 (Essay), Integrated Science 1 (Objective), and Integrated Science 2 (Ghanaian Language and Culture) are scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
According to WAEC, students should not take a break between papers (2 and 1 for each subject).
WAEC also announced that those with sensory impairments, such as those who are blind or deaf, will be granted extended testing time.
WAEC further explained that applicants with visual or hearing impairments should be given an extra 50 percent of the time provided to other candidates.
