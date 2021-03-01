The President and the First Lady took the first injection of the vaccine this morning during a short ceremony at the 37 Military Hospital.

It will be recalled that last week, Ghana took delivery of its first consignment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

About 600,000 doses of the vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport last Wednesday, February 24, 2020.

The government has since announced the specific group of persons who will be prioritised in the distribution of the vaccine.

A statement signed by Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the vaccines will be deployed in phases among segmented populations.

During his 24th address to Ghanaians on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, Akufo-Addo announced that he and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and their wives will publicly take the newly arrived COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, other prominent persons in the country are expected to also take the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 2, 2020.

These include the Speaker of Parliament and legislators, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President will take the jab publicly.

The rest are Eminent Clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse, and some media practitioners.

Watch the President and First Lady taking the vaccine injection: