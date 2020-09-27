The group blocked entry and exit points from the region at vantage points amidst burning of tyres and chanting of liberation songs.

They didn't stop there. Some of the members attacked police stations in Mepe and Aveyime in the Volta Region. Injuring the police men on duty, they also took away weapons and a police vehicle.

“They naked the police officers on duty, took their weapons, and locked them in the cells before breaking into the armoury,” an eye witness stated.

The vehicle was fully occupied by hoodlums holding guns, chanting war songs and jubilating.

“We’re free…we’re free forever,” the group said in the video.

Papavi, leader of so called Western Togoland

The group later raised the Western Togoland flag and joined their colleagues at the Aveyime Police Station in the police vehicle and injured an officer.

Led by Papavi Horgbedetor, the group wants an independence for the Volta Region and a name change to Western Togoland.

