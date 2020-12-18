According to a statement issued by the management of the GACL, the suspect was caught by the Aviation Security "with several phones in his possession after handling an aircraft" on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, as was seen in a viral video circulating on social media.

The suspect has since been handed over to the Airport District Police for investigation and appropriate action.

"Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media involving a staff of a Ground Handling Company operating at KIA. He was arrested by Aviation Security of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) with several phones in his possession after handling an aircraft.

"GACL confirms that the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, and the individual suspected to have been involved has been handed over to the Airport District Police for interrogation and appropriate action," the statement said.

Below is the full statement from the Ghana Airports Company Limited: